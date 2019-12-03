Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s rushing record this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2019, 5:27 PM EST
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one good game — one average game, for him — away from breaking Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback.

Jackson has 977 rushing yards this season, an average of 81 yards a game. And he’s just 63 yards short of breaking Vick’s record of 1,039 rushing yards in a season, set in 2006.

With four games to go, Jackson is a near lock to break the single-season record. Assuming Jackson stays healthy, the only question is how much he can break it by.

At his current pace, Jackson will finish the season with 1,303 rushing yards, obliterating Vick’s record for a quarterback.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s rushing record this week

  2. Go Lamar! As a despicable human being such as Mike Vick (the dog fighting, animal cruelty)….I hope he never holds any NFL records, or even sniff any kind of NFL honors at all.

  6. Tom brady has underrated speed and he also doesnt lose to the browns
    —————————————————————————-

    Lamar Jackson has good speed and beat the Patriots, the Texans, the 49ers, the Seahawks, the Rams and the Steelers!

    What’s your point?

  7. Lamar Jackson having an above average year and he’s being labeled a Hall of Famer and handed the Lombardi. Amazing that the guy has achieved nothing but yet has been hoisted to this level. Call me a hater all you want but this story has played out several times before only to later be looked at as a one year wonder.

  9. Running qb Fixed it for ya. vick mcnabb cunninham etc … to go along with the Whole lot of them will be and ARE just that. P E R I O D . See the statues in the pocket who has the rings and the jackets…. r u n n e r s pffft. You run cuz your a rb wanna passing qb. nuff said, keep running forest!

  12. “Unlike Vick, Jackson is a good passer too and he takes his craft seriously, which Vick never did.”

    ———————–

    Look, Jackson’s having a great year, but this is not entirely correct. He will improve and you are right about his attitude versus Vick’s (before his release from prison), but he hasn’t thrown more than 250 yards since Week Three. He look great running the ball, and his teammates make it near impossible to defend (Ingram, Hill, and even Rickard are threats from the backfield), but Jackson doesn’t beat you primarily with his arm.

    Lamar is good, and will get better, but let’s ease up on the hyperbole a bit. Give him a couple of years before we annoint him. His attitude seems on point, so he should get better passing the ball, and he’s only in his second year. Greg Roman has done a mindblowing job with this offense, and as Jackson gets more acclimated, he will eventually become just as much of a threat in the pocket as he is outside of it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!