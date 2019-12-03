Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s rushing record this week

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one good game — one average game, for him — away from breaking Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback.

Jackson has 977 rushing yards this season, an average of 81 yards a game. And he’s just 63 yards short of breaking Vick’s record of 1,039 rushing yards in a season, set in 2006.

With four games to go, Jackson is a near lock to break the single-season record. Assuming Jackson stays healthy, the only question is how much he can break it by.

At his current pace, Jackson will finish the season with 1,303 rushing yards, obliterating Vick’s record for a quarterback.