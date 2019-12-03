Maryland RB Anthony McFarland Jr. declares for 2020 draft

Getty Images

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. won’t be heading back to the University of Maryland for the 2020 season.

McFarland declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday. He was a redshirt sophomore so has two years of eligibility left at Maryland, but he’s opting to hit the professional ranks instead.

McFarland wrapped up his college career by running eight times for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 loss to Michigan State last Saturday. McFarland had 114 carries for 614 yards and eight touchdowns and 17 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in 11 overall games this season.

McFarland, who was bothered by an ankle injury early in the season, was more productive on the ground in 2018 when he ran 131 times for 1,034 yards and four touchdowns.

While they share the same name, McFarland is not the son of former NFL defensive lineman and current Monday Night Football announcer Anthony “Booger” McFarland.