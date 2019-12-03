Mike Tomlin calls James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable for this week

Getty Images

The Steelers will be getting center Maurkice Pouncey back in the lineup this week after a two-game suspension, but they may still be without a couple of starters against the Cardinals.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are both considered questionable to play this weekend.

Conner has missed the last two games and four of the last five with a shoulder injury while Smith-Schuster has been out the last two weeks with a knee injury. Tomlin said that Conner has a better chance of practicing on Wednesday than Smith-Schuster, but it sounds like there won’t be clarity for either guy until closer to Sunday.

Benny Snell has run for 161 yards and a touchdown in place of Conner the last two weeks while James Washington has posted seven catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns as the leading receiver in Smith-Schuster’s absence.