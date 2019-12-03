Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook is “fine”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exited Monday night’s game after a third-quarter fumble, in an awkward haze of camera angles that seemed to show Cook sobbing on the field after the truck finally decided to pivot away from the perfunctory post-turnover Stanley Cup team photo in the end zone. He went to the locker room, returned in uniform, but never re-entered the game.

And his injury has morphed from shoulder to chest (an aggravation of the injury listed on last week’s report) to, reportedly, clavicle.

On Monday, coach Mike Zimmer was asked whether he has obtained more information about Cook’s injury.

“Yes, I did,” Zimmer said, answering the question as literally as possible.

So how does he look?

“Fine,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer has no obligation to say anything about Cook beyond the official injury reports, which will be issued on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. And while the Vikings and Cook have been creating the impression that he’ll play on Sunday against the Lions, it would be smart to give him a week off, if there’s any doubt about his health.

Alexander Mattison did well in place of Cook on Monday night. Mattison has more than enough to help the Vikings win games while Cook heals. For the same reasons the Vikings have been careful with Adam Thielen, they need to be careful with Cook. And if they can get both of them back for January, the Vikings have a team that is built to play anywhere, against anyone.

18 responses to “Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook is “fine”

  5. Zimmer lying about the crybaby is irrelevant.

    Did Zimmer say anything about his blow up with Xavier Rhodes? That’s the real story.

    The double move looks to be a pretty safe bet against Rhodes. Wasn’t it like 4 of 4 for over 100 yards vs your number 1 CB?

  8. Cook doesn’t look fine though. That is the last 2 games he left the field.Derek Wolfe of the Broncos piled on late near the end zone and Dalvin immediately grabbed his collar bone area and left the game. and they had a bye week in between.

  9. “For the same reasons the Vikings have been careful with Adam Thielen…”

    Huh? Careful? They put him out on the field 11 days after he did his hamstring and proceeded to lose him for five more games due to that RUSH. I don’t think that the Vikings medical decisions deserve the “cautious” label.

  12. Don’t worry Cheese sticks you guys will get yours too. It will be a one and done again for the best QB to ever walk the earth!

  13. Football games are very important to packer fans. So much so they have to pollute a pretty simple story about the vikings with their usual viking hate obsession.

  14. If they can’t beat Detroit and their third-string QB without Dalvin Cook, they may as well hang it up for the season.

  15. Cook has an extended history of not lasting all 16 games so despite Zimmer’s pronouncement, there is at least a decent chance that Cook is seriously injured. Not enough to knock the Vikings out of the playoffs, the Vikings defense will see to that themselves.

  16. Someone’s lying.

    Cook looked like he was sobbing because of agonized breathing. Dude couldn’t breathe without extreme pain so his body started involuntarily heaving. I’ve had several broken ribs after a motorcycle accident and went through the same thing. Your body does that when you have an injury that causes massive pain while breathing in order to prevent going into shock. Been there. It’s no fun.

    Then when the interviewer asked him about the injury, Dalvin had to catch his breath to avoid getting upset. He knows something the coaching staff doesn’t want anyone to know, and they’ve told him that.

    Never disliked Zimmer before, but I do now. He’s pushing these guys out on the field when they’re not ready because he doesn’t want to lose his job.

    It’s that, or Dalvin cook is a wimp. And I find that alternative HIGHLY unlikely.

  18. Football games are very important to packer fans. So much so they have to pollute a pretty simple story about the vikings with their usual viking hate obsession.
    —–
    That would be a more powerful statement if it didn’t come from someone who regularly trolled packer stories

