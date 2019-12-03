Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins declares for draft

Getty Images

Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Hodgins announced his decision in a social media post.

He caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He leaves with the second-most receiving touchdowns in school history with 20.

Hodgins’ father, James, played eight NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999. Isaiah Hodgins’ brother, Isaac, has started two seasons for the Beavers at defensive end.