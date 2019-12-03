Panthers deny that scouts and other front-office employees were fired on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday — and only coach Ron Rivera.

The Panthers claim that a report that multiple scouts and other executives also were fired on Tuesday is not true. Per the team, no football personal were terminated on Tuesday other than Rivera.

It makes sense. Scouts continue to set the table for free agency and the draft. Firing them now would leave the Panthers shorthanded as college bowl season approaches.

Teams typically make changes to the scouting staff after the draft. In some cases, change happens after the season ends. Rarely if ever does a team make broad, sweeping changes to scouting staff during football season.