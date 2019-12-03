Panthers owner doesn’t want to lose G.M. Marty Hurney

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper fired coach Ron Rivera Tuesday, but he’s not making a clean sweep of the organization.

In a video on the team website, Tepper made it clear he wants to bring in some help for General Manager Marty Hurney, but he didn’t sound inclined to get ride of him.

“Marty Hurney is one of the best recognizers of college talent in the nation. Period, OK,” Tepper said. “I don’t want to lose that. And he’s also not a bad manager.”

Tepper explained that he wanted to bring in some help for the front office, adding an assistant G.M/chief operating officer type to the mix.

He also alluded to Hurney’s age (63), and said he’d like to have someone in place for the future.

The Panthers used to have one of those in Brandon Beane, who rose through the ranks during Hurney’s first stint in charge. But Beane left to become the G.M. in Buffalo before Hurney’s return in 2017.

The organization has run lean in the past in the personnel department, but Tepper’s more willing to spend money than his predecessor, so that shouldn’t be an issue moving forward.