Ravens activate Brynden Trawick off injured reserve

When the Ravens waived safety Bennett Jackson on Monday, the assumption was that they were opening the spot for the return of Brynden Trawick from injured reserve.

That assumption was on the money. The Ravens announced Trawick’s return to the active roster on Tuesday.

Trawick was sidelined by an elbow injury in early October and designated for return in the middle of November. He had three tackles in two games before getting hurt.

It is Trawick’s second stint in Baltimore. He was with the team from 2013-2015 and primarily played on special teams for the Ravens. He moved on to similar roles for the Raiders and Titans before returning to the Ravens in August.