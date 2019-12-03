Ravens sign Patrick Ricard to two-year extension

Getty Images

The Ravens have found ways to use Patrick Ricard in all three phases of the game and they’re set to continue finding ways to get Ricard on the field through the 2021 season.

The team announced that Ricard signed a two-year extension. He was set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and no financial terms of the deal have been revealed.

Ricard was a defensive lineman coming out of college and the Ravens have used him in that role while also developing him as a fullback. He’s also played 78 special teams snaps this season.

Ricard has eight catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his multiple roles this season.