Seahawks overcome “legit” flu bug

It might not be remembered to the extent of Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals, but a couple of Seahawks had big games last night, despite the flu bug that swept through the team last week.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers and wide receiver David Moore lost a combined 22 pounds last week because of the illness, with Flowers practicing last week with a mask on to try to keep from infecting others.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen somebody do that — practice with a mask,” linebacker K.J. Wright said. “But he battled. He was sick, but he came back and got his IVs and made it happen.”

They were among the six Seahawks listed on the injury report with an illness. Flowers was able to practice Wednesday, though he was getting sick into garbage cans between plays in practice. Moore didn’t practice Friday or Saturday.

“I know a lot of teams had this flu thing, and it was legit,” coach Pete Carroll said. “Our guys did it beautifully because they really managed the attitude part of it, and I’m really thrilled about that because when you’re feeling that cruddy and that bad, and you’re throwing up and everything else you’re doing, it’s hard to have a good attitude. But these guys found a way, and guys contributed to helping them, and it was not a factor for us at all tonight. We played right through it.”

It didn’t necessarily limit them on the field last night, as Flowers had an interception and Moore caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the win over the Vikings.