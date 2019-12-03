Six more teams can clinch playoff berths this week

Getty Images

The Saints are already in, and six more teams can join them in the playoffs depending on this week’s results.

The league announced the week’s clinching scenarios, and four AFC teams and two in the NFC can secure a spot in the postseason.

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a win over the Bills and a Steelers loss or tie, or a tie and a Steelers loss. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a combination of other results involving losses or ties by others.

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses or ties by the Raiders, Texans, and Colts.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Patriots and a Raiders loss, while the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win, or other more complicated arrangements involving ties and losses by others.

The NFC West figures to be up for grabs for some time, with the 49ers and Seahawks tied at 10-2.

But both can secure at least a wild card berth. The 49ers need a win and a Rams loss to or tie with the Seahawks, or a tie and a Rams loss. It’s more straightforward for the Seahawks, as they advance with a win or tie against the Rams.