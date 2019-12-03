Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins pick up battle on Twitter

Getty Images

The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The matchup between Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins picked up again Tuesday.

Hopkins tweeted a picture of himself catching a pass over Gilmore, writing, “When you see 10, double him.”

Gilmore took offense at the insinuation the Patriots doubled Hopkins most of the game, explaining why he caught only five passes for 64 yards.

“Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol,” Gilmore replied.

Zack Cox of NESN reports that the Patriots did indeed double Hopkins only twice in the 47 snaps Hopkins was on the field. The two double teams of Hopkins resulted in touchdowns to Duke Johnson in the first quarter and Kenny Stills in the third.

Both Hopkins and Gilmore earned All-Pro honors last season.