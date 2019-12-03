Steve Tisch: Decisions about Giants direction coming at end of year

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur’s record as the Giants head coach fell to 7-21 with last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and Shurmur said after the game that he’s “well aware” of the mounting criticism of his efforts.

Giants ownership has not had much to say publicly about the possibility of a coaching change, but co-owner Steve Tisch did address the franchise’s direction at a March of Dimes event on Tuesday. Tisch was asked about Shurmur and General Manager Dave Gettleman and offered no vote of confidence beyond saying no decisions about the future would be made right now.

He asked for patience from the team’s fans because “their voice is being heard” ahead of a planned meeting with co-owner John Mara when the year is out.

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Tisch said, via Bruce Beck of WNBC. “At the end of the season, John Mara and I are gonna get together and discuss the future. As partners we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

If Shurmur is safe for the next four weeks and wants to be back in 2020, it would be a good time for some of the behind-the-scenes improvements he’s touted of late to make their way to the surface.