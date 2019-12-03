Titans claim Tramaine Brock off waivers from Cardinals

Getty Images

The Titans claimed cornerback Tramaine Brock off waivers from the Cardinals, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

The team waived center Hroniss Grasu in a corresponding move, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Brock played 10 games for the Cardinals and made 37 total tackles and three pass breakups. He missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Brock started in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and played 57 offensive snaps and four on special teams. He made eight tackles.

He has played 113 games, starting 52, since joining the league in 2010 with the 49ers. He also has spent time with the Vikings and Broncos.