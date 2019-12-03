Trystan Colon-Castillo becomes third Missouri player to declare for draft

Getty Images

The exodus from Missouri began not long after the school fired Barry Odom as head coach.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott became the first to declare he was leaving Missouri early, announcing his decision Sunday. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam followed in announcing his intention the next day.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo became the third Tuesday.

Colon-Castillo will bypass his final season to enter the NFL Draft.

“After many prayers, many discussions with the people who have shaped me, and much consideration, I have decided to begin the process of achieving a dream I have had for as long as I can remember and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Colon-Castillo announced on social media.

Colon-Castillo started at center for the Tigers the past three seasons.