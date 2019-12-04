49ers re-sign Antone Exum

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they are bringing back defensive back Antone Exum Jr., having signed him to a one-year deal.

Exum Jr. appeared in the first three games of the season with the 49ers. He made two tackles on special teams before the 49ers waived him Oct. 2.

The Vikings made him a sixth-round choice in 2014. He played 26 games with two starts with the Vikings (2014-15).

Exum originally joined the 49ers in 2017. He has appeared in 20 games with eight starts with San Francisco.

The 49ers also announced they have opened the practice window for defensive lineman Kentavius Street to return from injured reserve.