49ers suspend broadcaster for comment about Lamar Jackson’s “dark skin”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers have suspended radio commentator Tim Ryan for saying on a radio show on Monday that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is good at at faking handoffs because of his “dark skin with a dark football.”

“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately,” the 49ers said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

Ryan issued a statement saying, “I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

After calling the 49ers’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Ryan was asked in a radio appearance on Monday about what makes Jackson so hard to stop.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on air. “I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

The 49ers said they reached out to the Ravens to apologize on behalf of the entire team.

The 52-year-old Ryan was a linebacker for the Bears from 1990 to 1993 and spent 11 years calling games on television for FOX before becoming the 49ers’ radio commentator in 2014.

26 responses to “49ers suspend broadcaster for comment about Lamar Jackson’s “dark skin”

  3. I understand that it’s a sensitive subject but he’s making a pretty logical observation and said nothing to insinuate in any way that Lamar’s skin color affects his opinion of him… this seems silly…

  7. I don’t know Tim Ryan or his intentions. In my opinion, I don’t think he was being racist. A bit insensitive…However, It is a fair observation. I don’t think Lamar would be offended by that. People now are a little too sensitive and get caught up in the Cancel culture that we live in right now. That’s a shame!

  9. Suspended for that? Wow. Maybe facebook, Twitter and whatever other social media will disappear the guy now? Maybe what he said is accurate as observed? Why the fuss then? Or should we all be offended? Is Jackson offended? Someone needs to play the audio for Jackson and see what he thinks about it.

  11. Not sure I agree with a suspension. The color of one’s skin is the color of one’s skin. Pointing that out isn’t, in and of itself, racist or offensive.

  14. Are they going to fire people who mention someone’s pale skin? People have different shades or colors of skin. Are suppossed to pretend this doesn’t exist? This type of stupidity has caused friction between groups and is far more harmful than a factual statement.

  15. There’s no doubt Tim Ryan is right about this. Other teams with lighter uniforms are at a disadvantage compared to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s dark purple uniform. If the NFL is willing to suspend Tom Brady for four games over deflategate what’s going to be done about this? The football blends too well for Jackson on the RPO and the Baltimore uniform color scheme is a major part of it.

  16. The white anger is ripe on this one. It’s not PC to ask people to be respectful about sensitive issues. It’s also an asinine comment he really didn’t need to make. The problem is that he’s taking away from this young mans natural talent by making it about his skin color. It’s absurd to think that is affecting how good he is at faking handoffs.

  17. Not surprised at all. He’s said similarly stupid things. He said similar stuff about Russell Wilson.

  19. Nobody is trying to say there aren’t a lot of racists out there, and we all know black people experience a ton of discrimination, but Tim Ryan is a very decent person who was just giving an ex-defensive player’s insight into some of the reasons Lamar Jackson is dominating the NFL, and that wasn’t the only thing he said. But the 49ers are the team that got rid of Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid because they spoke out against racism, so who do they think they’re kidding? This is kind of like the pot calling the kettle black.

  20. I hate PC culture and 99% of California, but I think this is the right punishment. He shouldn’t be fired, but imo mentioning race in a job like this shouldn’t happen and it’s how the so called war with it continues.

  22. The fact that so many people find nothing wrong with the comment shows we have a long way to go.

  24. Unforced error there Tim! He didn’t have to talk about skin color he could have just stuck to the uniforms. Even so, nobody should be offended by the comment. It clearly wasn’t intended as an insult.

  25. Ryan could have just said: Jackson is really fast, really good at the play action/RPO, and just an all around difficult player to stop because he’s the best athlete on the field all the time”.

    And for those of you calling this “PC”, well, what’s it like back there in 1989 with Jimmy the Greek and Rush Limbaugh?

  26. Being a black man it’s not about being overly sensitive but rather having to constantly deal with perceptions such as the one reflected in the comments made by the radio broadcaster. Many commentators feel there should not be any offense taken. To them I say consider the fact that Lamar, Vick, Cam, RG3 etc. had to play at an MVP caliber level before they were considered worthy NFL talents other than just another black Athletic QB, or that Lamar’s skin complexion is what allows him to fake the handoffs rather than them just being considered talented QBS (regardless of race) or Lamar just being very good at faking the handoffs (regardless of complexion). Lamar studied body movement and technique, and consulted with the gentleman who created the RPO to learn the techniques. It’s not about his default skin color. When you understand it from this perspective you will have an appreciation for why his comment has a far deeper And compounding impact. I commend the 49ers for having the awareness to address the incident and even to apologize to Lamar and the Ravens organization.

