Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy as head coaching candidate: Hire him right now

Getty Images

Washington and Carolina already have head coaching openings. Others soon will follow.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could make the interview rounds again this offseason.

The Jets, Bucs, Dolphins and Bengals set up interviews with Bieniemy in January, and he turned down a request to interview with the Cardinals.

Bieniemy’s itinerary could be as busy after this season.

Bieniemy is ready, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.

“I’d say hire him, right now,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “That’s what I’d tell you. I don’t want to lose him, but I mean if you’re asking me is he ready to be a head coach, yeah, he’s ready. He was ready last year. . . .He’s in the quarterback room every day, and I think if you’d talk to Patrick [Mahomes] he’d tell you how much influence he’s had on him.’’

Bieniemy doesn’t call the plays, but he helps assemble the game plans and runs the offensive meetings. He also relays the play calls into Mahomes.

Reid has had plenty of former assistants go on to become head coaches. Bieniemy will be the next whether it’s 2020 or later.