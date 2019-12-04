Baker Mayfield also has injured ribs

Getty Images

It was known that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a hand injury. It wasn’t known that he also has injured ribs.

The team’s official injury report discloses Mayfield as being limited in practice on Wednesday with both a hand injury and “ribs.”

Mayfield has said he’ll play on Sunday against the Bengals because, to use his quote, “Mama didn’t raise a wuss.”

Not practicing for the Browns on Wednesday were tackle Christopher Hubbard (knee), cornerback Robert Jackson (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee).

Limited for the Browns, along with Mayfield, were receiver Odell Beckham (groin), tight end Stephen Carlson (ankle), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), receiver KhaDarel Hodge (achilles), receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), safety Eric Murray (knee), guard Wyatt Teller (knee), defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee), and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder).

Running back Dontrell Hilliard (knee), tackle Greg Robinson (concussion), defensive end Chad Thomas (chest, ribs), and linebacker Mack Wilson (chest, ribs) fully participated in practice for Cleveland.