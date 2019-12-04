Baker Mayfield limited in practice

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was set to be a full participant in practice.

Until he wasn’t.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mayfield was limited during today’s practice.

His bruised right hand was in a wrap, and he didn’t throw during the portion of practice open to the media. That doesn’t mean he didn’t or won’t once the reporters are thrown out.

Mayfield did hand off, so it’s not as if he’s completely on the shelf.

Backup Garrett Gilbert and practice squader Eric Dungey handled the throwing during positional drills.