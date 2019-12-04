Baker Mayfield on his hand: “Mama didn’t raise a wuss”

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield said he will throw Thursday and play Sunday. Count on it.

“Mama didn’t raise a wuss,” the Browns quarterback said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Mayfield has not thrown since hitting his hand on the helmet of Bud Dupree on Sunday. He missed only two plays at the end of the first half. He vows not to miss any this week.

“I’ll try and go tomorrow for sure,” Mayfield said.

He said the injury is only a bruise and his ability to play is a pain-tolerance issue.

“Yeah, from everything they evaluated, yeah, just a nice contusion, bruise, whatever you want to call it,” Mayfield said.