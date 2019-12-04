Bruce Arians on Jameis Winston: Wait until season’s over and then make decision

Getty Images

One of the storylines for the 2019 Buccaneers season was the team’s pending decision about whether or not they see a future for quarterback Jameis Winston with the organization.

Head coach Bruce Arians’s hiring was seen as a way to try to get more out of Winston than they’d gotten over his first four seasons, but the first 12 games of the year have shown a lot of the same inconsistencies that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from the quarterback over the years.

Arians was asked on Wednesday about what he’d recommend ownership do regarding Winston this offseason and said he’d like the full 16-game slate to play out before sharing any thoughts.

“I’m going to pass on that one. I’m going to wait until the end of December,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s been really, really good and there’s been some really, really bad . . . I’m just going to pass until it’s over and then we’ll make a decision.”

Any call on Winston will likely be tied to what other options would be available to the Bucs this offseason, but five years of peaks and valleys should be enough to know that expecting something else from Winston doesn’t make much sense.