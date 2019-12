Getty Images

The Saints no longer have to apologize for their defense, and Cameron Jordan is a big part of that.

The Saints defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week.

He had four sacks and batted down a pass in last Thursday’s win over the Falcons, which helped the Saints clinch a third straight NFC South title.

Jordan’s already hit a career high in sacks (13.5), with four games left in the season.