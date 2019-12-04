Can Cam Jordan get to 20 sacks?

Getty Images

He has 13.5 sacks in 12 games. He needs 6.5 in four. Can Saints defensive end Cam Jordan get to 20 sacks?

One of his teammates believes he can.

“Twenty is attainable for a guy like that, for sure,” Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “Me and Cam speak about that stuff all the time in the offseason. That’s his mythical thing, he’s always wanted to reach a 20-piece.”

Helping Jordan’s quest for a “20-piece” was getting 20 percent of that in one game alone, last Thursday night at Atlanta.

“Listen, when you go for four [sacks in one game], you put yourself in a position where that’s attainable with four games left,” Rankins said. “Now obviously he has to do the work, and we gotta help him a little bit. But it’s definitely attainable.”

Jordan is treading far more lightly when discussing the possibility of 20 sacks.

“I’ve never said anything other than I want a Super Bowl,” Jordan said, via Triplett. “I don’t care about personal accolades. I’m gunning for everything and plus some. As long as my D-line is playing good and my defense is playing better, I couldn’t care less about myself.”

Still, Jordan wouldn’t turn up his nose at getting to 20: “If it happens, then more the merrier this offseason.”

If it happens, Jordan quite possibly will also become the NFL’s defensive player of the year. While he’d still surely prefer a Super Bowl win, that award would make it even more the merrier this offseason.