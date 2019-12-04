Cardinals sign Tanner Vallejo, Caraun Reid

Getty Images

The Cardinals are churning their roster for the final four weeks of the season and Wednesday brought three new faces to the active roster.

The team announced the signings of linebacker Tanner Vallejo and defensive tackle Caraun Reid. They also promoted linebacker Kylie Fitts from the practice squad.

Vallejo spent the offseason with Arizona before being cut and picked up by Washington on waivers. He had one tackle in nine games with the team earlier this season.

Reid has been out of the league since being cut by the Colts in late August. He had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in 10 games with the Cowboys last season. Fitts played six games with the Bears after being selected in the sixth-round last season.

The Cardinals waived cornerback Tramaine Brock and running back Zach Zenner earlier this week. They waived linebacker Pete Robertson in a final corresponding move.