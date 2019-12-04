Carlos Dunlap is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals got their first win of the season last Sunday and one of the players responsible for getting them past the Jets was honored by the NFL on Wednesday.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the second time Dunlap’s taken that prize and he was also named the AFC special teams player of the week once.

Dunlap got the award this week largely because of his work as a pass rusher. Dunlap sacked Sam Darnold three times and hit him six times during the 22-6 Bengals victory. He was credited for seven overall tackles.

Dunlap now has 5.5 sacks on the season. He’ll work to add to that total against the Browns this weekend.