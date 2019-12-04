Chiefs bringing back Spencer Ware

Getty Images

The Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to help with backfield depth.

According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are signing Spencer Ware. To make room for him on the roster, they’re waiving wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.

Ware played there from 2015-18, and was their leading rusher in 2016.

With Damien Williams (rib) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) ailing, the Chiefs needed some help. They were down to LeSean McCoy (old) and Darwin Thompson (rookie) at the position.

Ware was with the Colts this offseason, and had worked out for the Raiders and Cardinals recently, but gets to move his boxes into a familiar place instead.