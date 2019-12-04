Chiefs designate Xavier Williams to return from IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs designated defensive tackle Xavier Williams to return from injured reserve Wednesday. It opens a three-week window for Williams to practice with the team before they have to make a decision about whether to activate Williams.

The team placed Williams on injured reserve Oct. 9 with a high-ankle sprain.

Williams, 27, saw action in the first five games and made eight tackles and a forced fumble.

He appeared in every game last season after joining the Chiefs.

In 44 career games, Williams has made 83 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.