Colts claim Chase McLaughlin off waivers, giving them a second kicker

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri remains the Colts’ kicker but for how long?

The Colts added insurance behind Vinatieri, claiming Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers. Indianapolis waived tight end Matt Lengel in a corresponding move.

The Colts listed Vinatieri on their injury report with knee pain, so maybe that’s the reason.

But Vinatieri has not been Vinatieri this season.

For now, the Colts will go with two kickers on their roster.

McLaughlin went 7-of-8 on his field goal attempts and made all eight extra points in three games with the 49ers. He was inactive Sunday when Robbie Gould returned to the lineup.

Of course, McLaughin’s miss was a big one, costing them a victory against Seattle.

McLaughlin made his NFL debut with the Chargers earlier this season and made 6-of-9 field goals and all seven PATs.