Dalvin Cook: “I’ll be out there Sunday”

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exited Monday night’s game in the second half, with what was characterized as a shoulder injury but that apparently was an aggravation of his pre-existing chest injury and what may be an injury involving his clavicle.

Whatever it is, Cook says he’ll be back in action on Sunday against the Lions.

“I feel good,” Cook said Wednesday, via Vikings.com. “Actually, better than I expected. I’ll be out there on Sunday and ready to get a W.”

It’s a surprising claim, given that whatever it is kept Cook from returning on Monday night.

“That was the best thing, for me to shut it down Monday night so I could get ready to roll on Sunday,” Cook said.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to hold me back from playing in any game. It’s more of just, lay off the contact during the week and get ready for Sunday. That’s just going to be my plan in preparing for these next couple of games.”

Coach Mike Zimmer has said he’s not concerned about Cook’s ball security (he fumbled on the play leading to his injury) , but Cook is.

“That’s what I have to work on, getting that firm grip on the football,” Cook said. “I’m going to work on that all week.”

But he won’t be working on that while absorbing contact in practice.

Despite Cook’s comments, the injury report will indicate his availability, and ultimately Zimmer will decide whether Cook will play. And Zimmer said he’s not going to play a player who is injured.