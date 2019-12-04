Damien and Darrel Williams out of practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs brought Spencer Ware back to increase their depth in the offensive backfield this week and Wednesday’s practice provided evidence of the need for that depth.

Damien and Darrel Williams were both off the field during the team’s first session ahead of Sunday’s visit to New England.

Damien Williams injured his ribs during the team’s Week 11 win over the Chargers and did not play in last Sunday’s victory over the Raiders. Darrel Williams started that game, but left after hurting his hamstring.

Head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that there’s a “pretty good chance” that Darrel Williams will not play this weekend. Darwin Thompson and LeSean McCoy join Ware as backfield options in the event that neither Williams is able to go against the Patriots.