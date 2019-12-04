Daniel Jones out of practice with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Eli Manning may not be done with the Giants yet.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones injured his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice session. He is in a protective boot and, per multiple reporters, head coach Pat Shurmur said that he has a “moderate” high ankle sprain.

Shurmur also said that Jones would not be able to play if the Giants had a game on Wednesday or Thursday. He added it is not as severe as the injury that kept running back Saquon Barkley out for three games earlier this year.

They don’t play the Eagles until Monday night, but Shurmur called it likely that Manning gets the start in Jones’s place. If that’s the case, Manning would play for the first time since Week Two and meet the Eagles for the 31st time in his career. The Giants have gone 10-20 in the first 30 meetings.