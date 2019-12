Getty Images

Deshaun Watson threw some touchdowns, which we’re used to. Catching one pushed him over the top.

The Texans quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week for his performance in Sunday night’s win over the Patriots.

He threw for three scores, but his reception from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play was the defining moment as they pulled away from New England.

That win kept them a game ahead of the surging Titans in the AFC South, and Watson’s continued sharp play could keep them there.