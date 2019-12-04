Drew Lock heard from Archie and Peyton Manning after getting first win

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock may look like the grown-up version of the youngest member of the Ward Cleaver family, but Lock is unofficially a member of the Archie Manning family.

Lock told reporters on Wednesday that he heard from both Archie and Peyton Manning after the Broncos won on Sunday for Lock’s first career victory, in his first career start.

Lock identified the message from Archie Manning as the one that stood out to Lock the most.

“‘You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first,'” Archie Manning told Lock, according to Lock. “That gave me a good giggle and gave me a good laugh. He’s so right. You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first. It was pretty cool to get a text from him and Peyton as well. Being able to hear from those guys meant a lot.”

Lock knows the Mannings from his time at the Manning Passing Academy.

“Getting close with them there, and then of course coming to Denver, that just amped the relationship up a little more,” Lock said.

Lock will get his second start on Sunday against the Texans in Houston, where his effort to try to win them all will be facing a stern test.