Eli Manning: I’ve missed being part of the action

Getty Images

Daniel Jones has a high ankle sprain that caused Giants head coach Pat Shurmur to call Eli Manning the team’s likely starter at quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Eagles.

Manning last started in Week Two and his benching in favor of the first-round pick was a changing of the guard that signaled the end of Manning’s long run with the Giants. This injury has opened to door to a farewell run with the offense and Manning said on Wednesday that he’s “been preparing to go” and is excited about his chance to play again.

“I’ve missed being part of the action,” Manning said. “It felt good to be out there today [at practice]. I hadn’t thought about playing in a game, just taking it one game at a time, not making any decisions about the future while living in the present.”

Depending on the severity of Jones’s injury, Manning’s run could extend through the end of the season and that would provide him with a chance to put some better work on film than he managed in his brief run as the starter to open the season. Whether he’s looking to send that film to other teams is one of those decisions he’ll make in the future and the results of his upcoming playing time could factor into an ultimate call about continuing to play.