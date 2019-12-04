Jason Sanders wins AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Jason Sanders kicked a 51-yard field goal, and that was cool.

But catching a pass for a touchdown was the thing that got him recognized.

The Dolphins kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, after the trick play that led them to a win over the Eagles.

Sanders caught a pass from punter Matt Haack in the fourth down, the thing no one (particularly the Eagles) anticipated.

He missed an extra point during the game, but his ability as a receiver more than made up for that, as part of a solid season at his day job (29-of-35 field goals).