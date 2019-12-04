Joe Staley feeling “a lot better” as he prepares to return

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Joe Staley missed six games with a fractured fibula. He returned against the Seahawks before his left leg was ready, causing pain in his back.

He hasn’t played since, having required surgery to repair the finger he fractured and dislocated in that game.

As he prepares to return after missing the past three games, Staley is more ready to return this time.

“A lot better,” Staley said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Leg feels better, stronger, and [my] back’s feeling good. [My] finger is feeling better.”

Staley, 35, has played only 199 snaps in three games.

“It’s been hard, honestly,” Staley said. “It’s been hard. It’s just one day at a time, and you try to keep yourself mentally into it. Then, coming back for the Seattle game, and body not feeling the way it did, having the setback with the finger and having to miss more games. It’s been hard.”

Staley was limited in Wednesday’s practice as were defensive Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle), tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (knee).

Receiver Dante Pettis (knee), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) did not practice.