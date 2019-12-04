Lamar Jackson on passing Michael Vick: An honor, but it’s about the win

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could set a new single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback by picking up 64 yards on the ground against the Bills this weekend.

Jackson would pass Michael Vick’s 1,039 yards in the 2006 season for first place on that list and he was asked about the prospect of taking the record during a Wednesday press conference.

“It’d be an honor,” Jackson said. “Like I said, Mike Vick’s my favorite player. For me to do such a thing is incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool, but I’m focused on the win regardless.”

Jackson has had similar responses to questions about the MVP race in recent weeks in terms of keeping his focus on winning rather than individual accolades. The wins only help his chances of winning the MVP and the running only helps the Ravens’ chances of winning, all of which adds up to a winning formula for attaining all of those goals.