Lamar Jackson remains leader in Pro Bowl voting

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be the fans’ top choice in Pro Bowl voting.

Jackson has 447,481 votes, easily the most of any player in fan balloting.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has moved into second place with 363,955 votes, moving ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has 349,999 votes.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is the top non-quarterback at 313,052 votes, just ahead of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has 303,577 votes.

Also noteworthy is at defensive end, where the top two vote getters are brothers, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.