LeSean McCoy settles home invasion lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend

Getty Images

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has settled a lawsuit filed against him last year by an ex-girlfriend who alleged that McCoy orchestrated a home invasion that left her with injuries.

Delicia Cordon was living at a home owned by McCoy in July 2018 when she was beaten and robbed of more than $100,000 in jewelry. She filed suit alleging McCoy, who played for the Bills at the time, failed to protect her from the attack and later amended it to include allegations that he helped organize it.

McCoy denied those accusations and the Associated Press reports that the case was dismissed on Wednesday with a notification that the parties have settled. No terms of the settlement were disclosed.

McCoy and Cordon had previously settled a dispute over McCoy’s attempts to evict Cordon from the house.