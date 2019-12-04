Melvin Gordon: No one knows future, I just have to do my job

Getty Images

The Chargers came into this season with playoff hopes, but they’re all but extinguished after last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos dropped them to 4-8 on the year.

While there’s no postseason push to make, there are still things to play for over the final four weeks of the year. For running back Melvin Gordon, the biggest thing on that list is the long-term contract he was unable to get from the Chargers this year.

Gordon reported four games into the regular season and struggled through his first four appearances. His play has picked up of late, but it hasn’t helped the Chargers win games and Gordon is unsure of what the offseason is going to bring.

“I don’t know, man,” Gordon said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s hard to look and say you warrant anything when you’re losing. I just have to do my job. No one knows their situation. It’s the business side of things. I don’t know if I’ll be here or somewhere else. Hopefully, it is here.”

If the Chargers were unwilling to hit Gordon’s asking price before the 2019 season, it seems unlikely that they’d hit the number after another year, albeit truncated, of wear and tear on his body. That will all play out in the future and Gordon has four games to show he’s worth a big, new deal in Los Angeles or elsewhere.