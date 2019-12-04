Oakland executive charged with felony, asked for $50K in Coliseum naming rights deal

Getty Images

The former executive director of the Oakland Coliseum Authority has been charged with a felony for allegedly trying to get a $50,000 payment for himself for negotiating a naming rights deal for the stadium, where the Raiders are currently playing for the 40th and final season.

Executive Director Scott McKibben allegedly violated state conflict-of-interest laws, the East Bay Times reports.

This year the Coliseum officially became known as RingCentral Coliseum, and the prosecution says McKibben sought $50,000 for himself from RingCentral. That fee was not paid after RingCentral communicated with the Oakland City Attorney’s Office about the matter.

The Raiders are leaving Oakland for Las Vegas after this season.

McKibben is also the president of the Oakland Panthers, an indoor football league team co-owned by Marshawn Lynch.