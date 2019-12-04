Patrick Ricard is first player in a decade to play 100 snaps on offense and defense

Getty Images

When the Ravens signed Patrick Ricard to a two-year contract extension yesterday, they were keeping a unique NFL player in the fold.

Ricard, who plays both fullback and defensive lineman, has played more than 100 snaps on both offense and defense this season, the first player to do so since 2009, according to ESPN.

The last player to play more than 100 snaps on both offense and defense in the same season was Mike Furrey of the 2009 Browns. Furrey started that season at wide receiver but moved to safety when the Browns had injuries in their secondary. Furrey was one of the few players in recent NFL history who has made a significant contribution on both offense and defense; with the 2005 Rams he had four interceptions, and with the 2006 Lions he had 1,086 receiving yards.

Ricard is similarly making a real impact on both sides of the ball. Ricard has played 249 snaps on offense, 135 snaps on defense and 78 snaps on special teams. The NFL will never go back to the days of players playing all 60 minutes, but Ricard is showing a player can contribute in all phases of the game.