Patriots still need a kicker after not getting Chase McLaughlin

The Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers with Adam Vinatieri undergoing an MRI on his sore knee.

The Patriots put in a claim for McLaughlin as did the Bills, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. The Colts, though, had priority.

That leaves New England still without a kicker.

The Patriots practiced without one Wednesday, presumably as they waited to see whether they were going to be awarded McLaughlin.

They have used four kickers this season. They placed Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve after he underwent hip surgery. They cut Mike Nugent after four games. Nick Folk kicked three games before undergoing an emergency appendectomy last week. Kai Forbath lasted only one game.

It’s possible the Patriots could re-sign Folk, who went 7-of-9 on his field goal attempts and 3-for-3 on PATs.