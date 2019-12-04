Perry Fewell: It helps that I’ve done this before

Getty Images

Perry Fewell became the interim head coach of the Panthers on Tuesday and he said he was “extremely emotional” when he got the news because of his close relationship with Ron Rivera.

Fewell said the move was unexpected, but he was better prepared to handle it than some others might have been because he’s been an interim head coach before. He went 3-4 with the Bills after Dick Jauron was fired in 2009 and thinks that experience means he won’t be overwhelmed by the task at hand.

“It helps that I’ve done this before,” Fewell said at a Wednesday press conference. “That’s the biggest asset that I have. I have been in this position before and I have this experience. I know where to go, what to do and how to do it.”

Fewell has interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past, including with the Panthers before Rivera got the job in 2011. Fewell said he thought the Panthers made the right choice because he was too young, but that he feels ready for the job now and said the next four weeks are an “opportunity to prove it.”