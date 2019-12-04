Pete Carroll offers optimistic report on Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney said after Monday night’s game to ask him Tuesday how he felt after playing through a core muscle injury.

On Wednesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll offered a positive update.

“[He’s] pretty good,” Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “He’s practicing today, and that’s a really good sign.”

Clowney missed the Seahawks’ Week 12 victory over the Eagles but returned Monday night to make three tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in playing 43 of 54 defensive snaps.

Ziggy Ansah had a shoulder stinger on Seattle’s final defensive possession. He is day to day as the Seahawks remain unsure about his status for this week.

“He looks like he’s doing OK so far,” Carroll said. “We won’t know for a couple of days if he’s cleared and all that.”