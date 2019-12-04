Prince Amukamara doubtful to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Bears ruled out four players for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys and they don’t think cornerback Prince Amukamara will play either.

Amukamara is listed as doubtful for the home game against Dallas due to the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice this week.

Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine would be the top two Bears corners in Amukamara’s absence. Duke Shelley and Kevin Tolliver are also on the active roster.

The Bears ruled out tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow). All four of them were also out for last Thursday’s win over the Lions.