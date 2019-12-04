Report: Adam Vinatieri has MRI on ailing knee, to meet with team Thursday

Getty Images

The decision by the Indianapolis Colts to place a waiver claim on kicker Chase McLaughlin on Wednesday seemed to indicate that things were not quite right with veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Vinatieri was listed on the team’s injury report on Wednesday with a knee injury amid a down season for the legendary kicker. Vinatieri has converted just 17 of 25 field goal attempts this season and missed six of 28 extra point attempts as well.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Vinatieri had an MRI on his knee on Wednesday night and is scheduled to meet with the team’s front office on Thursday morning about the plan of action for him moving forward.

At the very least it would seem as though Vinatieri’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in question. With the addition of McLaughlin, who converted 15 of his 16 kicks in three games for the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts will have a kicker at the ready to take Vinatieri’s place.

However, carrying two kickers on the roster for a significant length of time is problematic as well. If Vinatieri’s knee will force him to miss multiple games, the team may need to put him on injured reserve and bring his 24th season to an abrupt end. And with Vinatieri’s rough season at age 46, it may end up becoming the end of an incredible career as well.