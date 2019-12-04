Report: Cam Newton to have foot surgery

Getty Images

Moments after the Panthers watched Ron Rivera walk out the door one last time, their future got even more complicated.

According to Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network, quarterback Cam Newton plans to have surgery to repair the foot injury that ended his season.

This is the second time in his career he tried to rehab through something at first, only to make a late decision to get the problem fixed by a doctor. The first time was with his shoulder in March 2017, which kept him out of the entire offseason of work.

Now, the Panthers will have to go through the process of hiring a new head coach without a clear idea of when or if he’s available.

He’s under contract for one more season, and they could clear $19 million in cap room if he’s moved. The contract’s a relative value if he’s well, but the timetable’s now a complicating factor.