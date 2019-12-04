Report: Cam Newton to have foot surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 4, 2019, 9:04 AM EST
Moments after the Panthers watched Ron Rivera walk out the door one last time, their future got even more complicated.

According to Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network, quarterback Cam Newton plans to have surgery to repair the foot injury that ended his season.

This is the second time in his career he tried to rehab through something at first, only to make a late decision to get the problem fixed by a doctor. The first time was with his shoulder in March 2017, which kept him out of the entire offseason of work.

Now, the Panthers will have to go through the process of hiring a new head coach without a clear idea of when or if he’s available.

He’s under contract for one more season, and they could clear $19 million in cap room if he’s moved. The contract’s a relative value if he’s well, but the timetable’s now a complicating factor.

20 responses to “Report: Cam Newton to have foot surgery

  1. He’s done. Too many injuries. Sure, his salary may be reasonable but only if he’s healthy enough to play. I think I’d rather take that risk with Allen and get rid of Newton. Time to cut your losses.

  3. Of course he postponed surgery – he is making himself very unattractive for a trade so he can decide where to sign once he’s cut. Oh. And he will be cut.

  6. I don’t think that’s fair– “only to get the problem fixed by a doctor.” I’m sure doctors were very involved in his decision to not opt for surgery to start.

  8. dude don’t wanna play ball, he wants to focus on other endeavors, which is fine, its his life, but when bonehead decisions that you make directly effect an organization, city, state….. dude, that’s selfish. Move on Cam.

  9. Why wait till now to have surgery you ask.. well my friends this just made it hard for Carolina to release him until he is healthy. Or they release him with injury designation and probably have to pay his salary or the difference of what he makes with next team compared to his current contract.
    This is so shady.. Cam knows the new coach is not going to want him as the QB so this was a move done right after they fired the coach so Newton can protect his salary.
    If he needed surgery he needed it many weeks ago when he 1st got injured. What a sham

  10. Maybe Cam will come back more humble and less of a distraction. I think with some coaching and off season training, Cam could actually improve as a QB. He might not be elite but does have room for improvement.

  12. When he is recovering he can get a case of Mountain Blue Berry Gum and chew it till his heart is content. He’s done as a starting QB for sure in Carolina and most likely in the
    NFL. Backup for sure. His NFL image will always be linked to how he gave up in the Super Bowl.

  13. I was just reading about 12/20/2015 when Super Cam threw for 340 yards and 5 TDs while running for 100 yards against the NYG during a 15-1 season… and had to laugh about everyone saying they’ve never seen anything like Lamar Jackson. Haters.
    Big thanks to the other Jerrah, Richardson, Ron Rivera, and the rest of the Carolina brain trust who plowed a franchise QB into the ground, playing him in meaningless games when he clearly had shoulder and now foot problems. He might be done but it was fun.

  16. If im Tepper im clearing the deck of any/all potential problems with salaries, attituded and agendas. He wont be popular but that is what he needs to do to take this franchise in a new direction.

  18. areyouseriousrofl says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:10 am
    Of course he postponed surgery – he is making himself very unattractive for a trade so he can decide where to sign once he’s cut. Oh. And he will be cut.
    ———–
    Or maybe just like everyone else he would like to explore every alternative method he can to avoid getting cut open. You guys act like getting cut open is some la di da simple thing.

    Oh and how does the fact that Cam followed the same approach for his shoulder injury 2 seasons ago when it would have been extremely difficult to cut him based on his cap number fit within yout conspiracy theory?

  19. All these injuries are taking a toll on him. He is not going to be the same player he was before. Cam should probably pull a Luck and retire early.

