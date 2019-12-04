Robert Woods, Ryan Tannehill win Week 13 #PFTPM player of the week honors

Getty Images

Tuesday’s #PFTPM hands out awards for the week that was, and this week’s awards went to a couple of guys who deserved recognition for their Week 13 performances.

Rams receiver Robert Woods and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill secured the honors, with MDS choosing Woods and yours truly tapping Tannehill.

Woods had 13 catches for 172 yards in a get-right game for the Rams, only six days after L.A. suffered its worst loss ever at the Coliseum. The performance came only two weeks after Woods unexpectedly missed a Sunday night game for personal reasons and then returned to the team later in the week.

Tannehill, who is now 5-1 as a starter in Tennessee, led the Titans to a 41-17 victory at Indianapolis. In each of his five wins, Tannehill has generated a passer rating in excess of 100. On Sunday, the number hit 131.2.

He also has completed more than 72 percent of his passes, and the team has scored at least 20 points in every game he has started. Before he took over, the Titans had scored 43, 17, 7, 24, 7, and 0.

Tannehill told PFT after Sunday’s win that he now cherishes the little things about life in the NFL, after seven seasons in Miami that resulted in a trade to the Titans and the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Tannehill also praised former starter Marcus Mariota for handling the situation in a professional way, embracing his role as the backup the same way Tannehill had.

It’s unclear where both of these 7-5 teams will finish. Both may miss the playoffs. For Week 13, however, Woods and Tannehill played well enough that, if they keep doing what they did, their teams have a good chance of keeping it going into January.